Rwanda fee hike to visit gorillas leads to drop in tourists

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 4, 2015 file photo, a baby mountain gorilla from the family of mountain gorillas named Amahoro, which means “peace” in the Rwandan language, clings to the back of its mother as she forages for food in the dense forest on the slopes of Mount Bisoke volcano in Volcanoes National Park, northern Rwanda. Gorilla tourism is an important income source for Rwanda, but a May 2017 doubling of safari permit fees meant a steep decline in visitors, so now fees have been reduced by 30 percent for the low season starting Nov. 2018 in the hope that visitors will return to the mountains. Ben Curtis, File AP Photo