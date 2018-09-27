Poland’s PM to correct his criticism of opposition

From right, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry arrive for a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Poland’s prime minister said his country wants the U.S. to play a key role in Eastern Europe, to strengthen the continent as a whole. Vadim Ghirda AP Photo