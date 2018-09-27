West Coast rapper arrested on drug charges near Atlanta

FILE - In this April 24, 2016, file photo, Daz Dillinger performs during 93.5 KDAY’s Krush Groove held at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Daz Dillinger, a rapper and producer who collaborated with some of the most famed acts in West Coast rap history was arrested on drug charges just outside Atlanta. He was charged with 13 felonies related to marijuana on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. AP, File Photo by John Salangsang/Invision