FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot. Live Nation says the performer’s “This Is America Tour” will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville.
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot. Live Nation says the performer’s “This Is America Tour” will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville. AP, File Photo by John Salangsang/Invision
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 file photo, Childish Gambino performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot. Live Nation says the performer’s “This Is America Tour” will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville. AP, File Photo by John Salangsang/Invision

Nation & World

Childish Gambino postpones tour due to injured foot

The Associated Press

September 26, 2018 10:22 PM

NEW YORK

Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot.

Live Nation says the performer's "This Is America Tour" will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour promoter says tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored at the new dates.

Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, injured his foot during a concert in Dallas on Sunday.

The injury is also forcing Gambino to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. He will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

The Grammy winner's hits include "Redone" and "This Is America."

  Comments  