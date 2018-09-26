Romanian ex-prison chief sentenced to 20 years dies in jail

In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013, file picture, Ion Ficior, former commander of the Periprava communist labor camp, waits for registration at the general prosecutors office in Bucharest, Romania. Romanian authorities say Ion Ficior, who was imprisoned for 20 years in March 2017 for causing the deaths of 103 political prisoners while he was in charge of a communist-era labor camp, has died at the Jilava Prison hospital, at the age of 90. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo