Maldives opposition: President attempting to stay in power

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, file photo. Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, right, casts his vote at a polling station during presidential election day in Male, Maldives. The Maldives’ opposition alliance says President Yameen is working on ways to remain in power despite having conceded defeat in the presidential election earlier this week. Eranga Jayawardena, File AP Photo