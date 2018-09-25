No jail time in assault case spurs push to oust Alaska judge

In this Aug. 17, 2017 photo Eagle River resident Justin Schneider appears in Anchorage district court. The Alaska Department of Law stood by a judge’s sentence that calls for no jail time for Schneider who authorities say offered a woman a ride and choked her until she was unconscious. Schneider, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault in the case. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. Anchorage Daily News via AP Kirsten Swann