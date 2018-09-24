Weighing whether to can Rosenstein, Trump tuned in TV hosts

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Springfield-Branson National Airport before attending a campaign rally in Springfield, Mo. Trump polled staff, called his outside network of advisers and kept a careful eye on what his favorite hosts on his favorite network were recommending. The messages were mixed, but more were in favor of repressing the urge to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a move that would declare open warfare with the Justice Department and cast doubt on the future of the special counsel’s Russia probe. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo