Africa youth boom on display as Uganda leader faces pop star

A supporter sits next to posters of pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, at his home in Kampala, Uganda Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Wine vowed Thursday to continue his fight for more freedom in the country “or we shall die trying,” shortly after security forces took him into custody on his arrival from the United States after treatment for alleged torture. Ronald Kabuubi AP Photo