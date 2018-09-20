Rescuers reveal a father and his daughter in an embrace following a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Naga city, Cebu province central Philippines on Thursday Sept. 20, 2018. A landslide set off by heavy rains buried homes under part of a mountainside in the central Philippines on Thursday, and several people are feared buried, including two who sent text messages seeking help.
Philippine villages at risk of landslides forcibly evacuated

The Associated Press

September 20, 2018 10:50 PM

NAGA, Philippines

Philippine troops and police have forcibly evacuated residents of five villages vulnerable to landslides after the collapse of a mountainside buried dozens of homes and killed at least 22 people in a central region.

Police Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas said Friday some residents had left on their own but the bulk of more than 1,200 villagers were forcibly moved by authorities Thursday night.

Survivors heard a thunderous roar, crashing and banging when the mountainside fell onto rural houses and shanties in Naga city on Thursday morning. Some trapped in the sludge managing to text pleas for help but the messages stopped within a few hours.

Authorities have limited the number of rescuers and other people inside the stricken villages, fearing heavy rains on the still-soaked ground could cause new slides.

