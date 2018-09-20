Colombian police shut down Pablo Escobar museum

FILE - In this 1983 file photo, Medellin drug cartel boss Pablo Escobar watches a soccer game in Medellin, Colombia. Colombian police announced Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 that they have shut down a small makeshift museum that showcased the life and times of notorious drug lord, saying the building’s managers do not have a tourism license. The site was managed by Escobar’s 71-year-old brother, Roberto. (AP Photo, File) AP