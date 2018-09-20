Correction: Murder Conviction Overturned-Arkansas story

In this photo provided by the law firm Lassiter and Cassinelli, John Brown, second from right, poses with Midwest Innocence Project investigator Blair Johnson, MIP attorney Rachel Wester, and attorney Erin Cassinelli after Brown was released from prison on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. In August, a judge overturned Brown’s 1992 conviction for the murder and robbery of an elderly woman. The state is appealing the judge’s decision and Brown could still be retried. Lassiter and Cassinelli via AP Jene Louviere