The Latest: Moon, Kim visit North’s sacred Mount Paektu

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hold documents after signing at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. This week’s inter-Korean summit talks ended with a set of sweeping agreements on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, reducing a military standoff and other reconciliation issues. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP) AP