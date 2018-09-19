New Zealand celebrates 125 years of women having the vote

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center, and the Mayor of Auckland, Phil Goff attend the Suffrage 125 year sunrise celebration in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Sept. 19. 2018. New Zealand became the first nation in the world to allow women to vote 125 years ago, and hundreds of people celebrated the anniversary by turning out to gatherings and speeches with some wearing period costumes or the white camellia flowers — a symbol of the movement. New Zealand Herald via AP Michael Craig