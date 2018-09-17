Ruling keeps Hawaii man hospitalized in ’06 triple murder

FILE - In this July 10, 2006, file photo, Adam Mau is arraigned in Honolulu. The retired U.S. judge who was tied up after Mau allegedly shot and killed three people in Honolulu in 2006 says he’s satisfied with a ruling that dismisses all charges but recommits him to a psychiatric hospital. Capping one of Hawaii’s most infamous cases, a state judge earlier in September 2018 found Mau unfit to stand trial and dismissed all charges, including murder and kidnapping. Honolulu Star-Bulletin via AP Richard Walker