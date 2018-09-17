Ethiopians protest in capital against weekend violence

Thousands of protestors from the capital and those displaced by ethnic-based violence over the weekend in Burayu, demonstrate to demand justice from the government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Several thousand Ethiopians have gone out onto the streets of the capital to protest ethnic-based attacks in the outskirts of the city in which more than 20 people died over the weekend. Three banners in Amharic from left to right read “Justice for the people of Amhara, Tigray and Southerners”, “Stop ethnic-based attacks” and “One mouth, but two tongues”. Mulugeta Ayene AP Photo