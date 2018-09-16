South Korea plays down chance of nuke progress at Kim summit

A photo, from the April 27, 2018, inter-Korean summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, is displayed at the Unification Observation Post in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Moon is to fly to Pyongyang, North Korea, next Tuesday, Sept. 18, for a three-day trip that he says will focus on facilitating talks between the United States and North Korea and finding ways to ease a military standoff along the Koreas’ heavily fortified border. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo