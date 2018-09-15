Hidden underground world below French president put on view

FILE In this Oct. 31 2013 file photo, Guillaume Gomez, the head chef at the Elysee Palace, poses for photographers in the kitchens at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The presidential palace’s wine cellar contains 14,000 bottles so precious that only a few people can even walk in it. Flower bouquets are only displayed for a couple of hours so that they always look fresh. Food for the President and his prestigious guests is still cooked in 19th century copper pans.( Martin Bureau, pool, via AP, File) Martin Bureau AP