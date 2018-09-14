Moon faces toughest challenge yet in 3rd summit with Kim

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in raise their hands after signing a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. President Moon faces his toughest challenge yet in his third summit with Kim in Pyongyang, where he will be pressed to deliver substantive agreements beyond the vague aspirational statements on denuclearization that have been repeated in past months. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)