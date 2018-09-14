Video shows officer who killed being booked into jail

This photo from video released Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office in Kaufman, Texas, shows Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger getting booked after turning herself in Sunday, Sept. 9 following the fatal shooting of Botham Jean in his own apartment. Guyger was arrested manslaughter and has since been released on bond. (Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Jail via AP) AP