Israeli backpack deploys bulletproof vest

This undated photo provided by the Msada-Armour company, shows a bulletproof backpack. Masada-Armour, an Israeli company, says it has come up with a first-of-its-kind protection gear against the threat of school shootings -- a bulletproof backpack that can transform into a bulletproof vest in less than two seconds by flipping out an armored plate from a concealed compartment. (Masada-Armour via AP) AP