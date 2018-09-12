Indian nuns demand arrest of bishop accused of rape

Catholic nuns hold placards demanding the arrest of a bishop who one nun has accused of rape, during a public protest in Kochi, Kerala, India, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. The protest that began last week follows a June complaint to police by a Missionary of Jesus nun who accused Franco Mulakkal, now the bishop of the city of Jalandhar, of repeatedly sexually abusing her from 2014-2016. The bishop has denied the accusations. (AP Photo) AP