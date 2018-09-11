AP Photos: Haitians scour the country’s largest trash dump

In this Aug. 29, 2018 photo, Changlair Aristide stands with his wife Violene Mareus and children outside their home near the Truitier landfill where Aristide scavenges for valuables to use or sell in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, before Aristide leaves to play soccer with a group of friends. Mareus said she hopes to move to a nice home one day in which she doesn’t have to hold up tarps when it rains. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo