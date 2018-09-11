Brazilian court spares far-right candidate from racism trial

CORRECTS MONTH - In this handout photo provided by the National Social Liberal Party press office, presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro poses for a photo while sitting in his hospital room at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. The far-right congressman was stabbed on Thursday during a campaign rally. Bolsonaro, 63, suffered intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding, according to Dr. Luiz Henrique Borsato, one of the surgeons who operated on the candidate. National Social Liberal Party via AP Flavio Bolsonaro