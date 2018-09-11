FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a local resident leaves a church after voting in the general election in Cumming, Iowa. Religion’s role in politics and social policies is in the spotlight heading toward the midterm elections, yet relatively few Americans consider it crucial that a candidate be devoutly religious or share their religious beliefs, according to an AP-NORC national poll conducted Aug. 16-20, 2018.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a local resident leaves a church after voting in the general election in Cumming, Iowa. Religion’s role in politics and social policies is in the spotlight heading toward the midterm elections, yet relatively few Americans consider it crucial that a candidate be devoutly religious or share their religious beliefs, according to an AP-NORC national poll conducted Aug. 16-20, 2018. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo
Poll: Voters open to candidates without deep religious faith

By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer

September 11, 2018 07:04 AM

NEW YORK

Religion's role in politics and public policy is in the spotlight as midterm elections approach, yet relatively few Americans consider it crucial a candidate be devoutly religious or share their religious beliefs.

That's according to a new poll released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey finds just 25 percent of Americans say it's very or extremely important a candidate has strong religious beliefs. Only 19 percent consider it very or extremely important that a candidate shares their own beliefs, and nearly half say that's not very important or not important at all.

Another notable finding is a solid majority of Americans — 57 percent — want the influence of religion on government policy to extend beyond traditional culture-war issues and into policies addressing poverty.

