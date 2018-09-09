Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) stiff arms Arkansas State defensive back Justin Clifton (10) as he carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama won 57-7.
High Tide: Alabama is No. 1 at being No. 1 in AP rankings

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

September 09, 2018 01:03 PM

Alabama is No. 1 at being No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide made its 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, which started in 1936, passing Ohio State for the most by any school.

Alabama received a season-high 54 first-place votes from the media panel in the Top 25 released Sunday , strengthening its hold on No. 1 over No. 2 Clemson. The Tigers, who started the season with 18 first-place votes, are down to six after hanging on for 28-26 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday night.

No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State held their spots and Oklahoma moved to No. 5, edging past No. 6 Wisconsin. The Badgers received a first-place vote.

