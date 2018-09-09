AP PHOTOS: Indian monks keep an ancient tradition alive

In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, photo, a young Hindu monk practices Mati Akhora devotional performing art at a Satra, or Vaishnavite monastery, in Majuli, India. This centuries-old tradition is being kept alive in Majuli island, one of the world’s largest river islands, home to more than 20 Vaishnavite monasteries. Vaishnavism is a religious movement, a monotheist offshoot of Hinduism that reveres God Vishnu and one of his most popular reincarnations, Krishna. Anupam Nath AP Photo