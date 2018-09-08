WTC subway station reopens for first time since 9/11 attacks

A downtown 1 train pulls into the newly-opened WTC Cortlandt subway station in New York on Saturday evening, Sept. 8, 2018. The old Cortlandt Street station on the subway system’s No. 1 line was buried under the rubble of the World Trade Center’s twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Construction of the new station was delayed until the rebuilding of the surrounding towers was well under way. Patrick Sison AP Photo