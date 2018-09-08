In this Sept. 6, 2018, photo, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., confer before questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Spurred on by the left, Democrats brought fire and fury to the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, but their aggressive tactics have put at least one senator at risk of an ethics investigation.
Nation & World

Win or lose, Kavanaugh confirmation fight defines Democrats

By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent

September 08, 2018 11:01 AM

WASHINGTON

Democrats don't have the votes to block Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But their rowdy, leave-nothing-on-the-table fight during four days of Senate confirmation hearings marked a new stage in the party's resistance to President Donald Trump.

The bedlam is unlikely to change any votes in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 edge. And the march toward Kavanaugh's expected confirmation at month's end remains the same.

But the battle may have changed the Democrats.

They're being transformed by a new generation of politicians spoiling for a fight with Trump, even if that creates challenges for some of Democratic candidates in the November elections.

Republicans are eager to portray the Democratic Party as dominated by "unhinged" protesters. Trump says Democrats were "making fools" of themselves at the Kavanaugh hearings.

