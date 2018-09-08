Win or lose, Kavanaugh confirmation fight defines Democrats

In this Sept. 6, 2018, photo, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., confer before questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Spurred on by the left, Democrats brought fire and fury to the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, but their aggressive tactics have put at least one senator at risk of an ethics investigation. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo