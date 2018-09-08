Intense air raids on edge of Syria’s rebel-held Idlib

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, right, shakes hands with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, after their talks, part of Russia-Iran-Turkey summit to discuss Syria, Friday Sept. 7, 2018. Putin, Erdogan and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani began a meeting Friday in Tehran to discuss the war in Syria, with all eyes on a possible military offensive to retake the last rebel-held bastion of Idlib. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo