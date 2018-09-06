6 Years Gone: Myanmar woman escapes brutal China captivity

In this March 21, 2018, photo, Marip Lu sits in her family’s shelter in a refugee camp in northern Kachin State, Myanmar. Marip Lu, 24, claims she was kidnapped by traffickers and suffered six years of captivity, rape and abuse deep in China. As the demand for “brides” in China rises, The Associated Press has pieced together the tragic ordeal of one woman who escaped, but had to leave her son behind. Esther Htusan AP Photo