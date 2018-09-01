Brazil has mixed feelings over barring of da Silva candidacy

Supporters of Brazil’s Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, display banners with text written in Portuguese that read “Free Lula” during during a protest in front of the Superior Electoral Court, as the trial against the candidacy of the jailed former president continues, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Brazil’s general elections will be held on October 7. Eraldo Peres AP Photo