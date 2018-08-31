Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leans over his flag-draped casket in the U.S. Capitol rotunda during a farewell ceremony, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Washington. The six-term Republican senator, who lived and worked in the nation’s capital over four decades, is lying in state under the U.S. Capitol rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation.
Obama, Bush _ not Trump _ give McCain presidential farewell

By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press

August 31, 2018 11:38 PM

WASHINGTON

John McCain is getting a presidential farewell, but not from the actual sitting president.

At his request, former Presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat, and George W. Bush, a Republican, are speaking about the six-term senator at his final Washington event at the majestic Washington National Cathedral.

President Donald Trump was told to stay away from all events during McCain's five-day, cross-country funeral procession.

Before the service Saturday, McCain's procession will pass the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where McCain's wife, Cindy, is expected to lay a wreath. McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

The Arizona senator is to be buried Sunday in a private ceremony at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He died of brain cancer on August 25 at age 81.

