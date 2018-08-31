In Bulgaria 3 ministers resign over deadly bus crash

Bulgarians take part in a funeral for a victim of a bus crash, in Svetovrachene, Bulgaria, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. A Bulgarian village just outside the capital has held funeral services for 15 of its residents who died in a bus crash over the weekend. Many of the 2,000 residents of Svetovrechane who came to pay final respects on Tuesday were related to the victims of the accident, which killed 17 people when a bus full of religious pilgrims overturned and fell off a highway about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Sofia. Filip Dvorski AP Photo