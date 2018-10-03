Police dashcam shows tractor-trailer overturn in alleged road rage crash

New Jersey police say an apparent act of road rage ended when a tractor-trailer driver crashed into a highway median, flipped and overturned in an accident wreck captured on dashbcam.
By
Synthetic Marijuana kills in Florida’s Prisons

Crime

Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.

