‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ to be remastered for IMAX

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1993, file photo, Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif. Jackson’s estate and IMAX are partnering to digitally remaster “Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D” into IMAX 3D. The partnership was announced Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, which would have been the singer’s 60th birthday. It will be released in IMAX theaters across the U.S. for one week beginning on Sept. 21. Rusty Kennedy, File AP Photo