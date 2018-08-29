AP-NORC Poll: Many indifferent to Kavanaugh nomination

In this Aug. 7, 2018, photo. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released Wednesday, finds that nearly half of Americans _ 46 percent _ don’t have a strong opinion on President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the high court. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo