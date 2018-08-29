West Virginia House of Delegates elects new speaker

The West Virginia House of Delegates has elected a new speaker to replace state Supreme Court candidate Tim Armstead.
Delegates elected Republican Roger Hanshaw of Clay County on Wednesday.
Hanshaw is vice chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
Democrats nominated Tim Miley, who served as speaker until Republicans won the majority in the 2014 elections.
Hanshaw received 62 votes and Miley received 34.
The 38-year-old Hanshaw earned his law degree from West Virginia University and has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame. He was elected to the House in 2014 and re-elected in 2016.
Armstead, a Republican, resigned last week. He and Republican U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins were picked Saturday by Gov. Jim Justice to fill interim court openings.
