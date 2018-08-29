Prof. charged with murder after wife’s body found in office

In this July 28, 2015 photo, University of Hong Kong Professor, Cheung Kie-chung, center, attends a conference in Hong Kong. Media reports say the Hong Kong university professor has been arrested after his wife’s decomposing body was found inside a suitcase in his campus office. The Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, reports said Hong Kong University mechanical engineering associate professor Cheung was taken away by police on Tuesday, Aug. 28. (Apple Daily via AP) AP