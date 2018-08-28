Easy win sets up clash: Florida Gov. Scott vs US Sen. Nelson

FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo Florida Gov. Rick Scott looks on after a news conference at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Four Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson’s recent comments that Russians are meddling in Florida’s election system has triggered a firestorm for the mild-mannered politician. It has triggered a line of attack Scott and his campaign supporters. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo