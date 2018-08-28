The Latest: Ducey wins Arizona GOP primary for governor

The Latest on Arizona's primary election and the U.S. Senate race (all times local):
8:29 p.m.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beat a Republican challenger in the primary round of his re-election bid.
Ducey bested former Secretary of State Ken Bennett, a more conservative GOP candidate who had little funding and campaign resources, in Tuesday's primary.
Ducey's re-election bid has focused on border security and job creation. He's touted the new law enforcement collaboration effort called the Border Strike Force as well as multiple companies who've located in Arizona during his first term.
8:24 p.m.
Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona's US Senate seat, a largely expected victory for the centrist Democrat.
Sinema defeated community activist Deedra Abboud in Tuesday's primary. She'll face the winner of a three-way Republican primary in November.
Sinema is currently serving her third term in the House of Representatives.
In her Senate campaign, Sinema focused on affordable health care and her willingness to work across the aisle. She had a significant cash advantage and deep well of establishment support.
Arizona has an open U.S. Senate seat this cycle after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake decided to not run for re-election. The seat is considered a key potential pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the chamber.
7:20 p.m.
The polls are closed for Arizona's primary election, but some people are still waiting to cast votes.
Social media video shows long lines of voters outside public libraries in Tempe and Phoenix.
Since they were in line before the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, they will be allowed to vote.
Most voters cast their ballots early.
However, some voters who waited to vote until Tuesday morning faced problems in the Phoenix metro area.
Several locations opened hours behind schedule because voting machines had not been set up on time.
The office of Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes says 62 polling places didn't open on time, but all were operating by 11:30 a.m.
The county has about 750 locations.
7 p.m.
The polls are now closed for Arizona's primary election.
Most voters cast their ballots early but polling places across the state opened at 6 a.m. Thursday and closed at 7 p.m.
However, some voters faced problems at Phoenix-area polling places.
Several locations opened hours behind schedule because voting machines had not been set up on time.
The office of Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes says 62 polling places didn't open on time, but all were operating by 11:30 a.m.
The county has about 750 locations.
The head of elections in Arizona called on the county to seek a court order to keep the polls open later, but leaders opted against the move.
No voting machine problems were reported in other parts of the state.
8:45 a.m.
Problems are reported at multiple polling places in metro Phoenix as voters cast election-day ballots in Arizona's primary election.
Local media outlets reported that equipment and other setup problems at multiple polling places prevented or delayed some voters from casting ballots Tuesday morning. Some reports indicated that the problems were being resolved.
The extent of the problems wasn't clear and a spokeswoman for Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes did not immediately respond to multiple phone and email inquiries from The Associated Press.
Media outlets reported that the problems occurred in cities such as Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler and Scottsdale.
7:15 a.m.
Election-day voting is underway in Arizona's primary, which includes a three-way race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Jeff Flake, who is not running for re-election.
Most primary election voters cast their ballots early but polling places across the state opened at 6 a.m. and are scheduled to remain open until 7 p.m.
Republicans vying to replace Flake include U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, former state legislator Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema faces attorney and community activist Deedra Abboud in the Democratic primary for Senate.
Voters also are picking nominees for nine U.S. House seats, governor and other state offices.
6:20 a.m.
Arizona's Republicans on Tuesday will decide a three-way battle over which candidate to nominate to replace the state's junior U.S. Senator, who is retiring because he has no political future after criticizing President Trump.
The president has dominated the race to replace Sen. Jeff Flake even though he's refrained from endorsing any of the three candidates.
The overwhelming favorite is Rep. Martha McSally, a onetime Trump critic from a swing district who's touted her growing bond with the president at every turn.
McSally is favored because opposition to her on the right is split between two insurgent candidates, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former State Senator Kelli Ward.
