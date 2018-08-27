AP-NORC Poll: Few Democrats favor liberal cry to abolish ICE

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, a mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border near McAllen, Texas. The women paid a smuggler to get them across the river. Once agents spotted the smuggler, he retreated to Mexico and the women surrendered to officials. Despite calls from some liberal Democrats to eliminate the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, most Democrats show little appetite for abolishing the agency at the center of the drama over immigrant children separated from their parents this summer. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo