Social justice movement veterans help Poor People’s Campaign

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 6, 2018 civil rights attorney Al McSurely sits for an interview at his home in Carthage, N.C. As the Poor People’s Campaign launches a massive initiative to sign up people to support the movement and to vote, its leaders are working with the generation of civil rights activists who stood with the Rev. Martin Luther King and have continued his work. The Rev. William Barber is co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. He says he turns to those who came before him: leaders such as the Rev. Jesse Jackson, children’s advocate Marian Wright Edelman, and attorney Al McSurely. Gerry Broome AP Photo