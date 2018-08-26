Russian meddling comments weigh on US Sen. Nelson’s campaign

Caught in one of the toughest campaign fights in his lengthy political career, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's recent comments that Russians are meddling in Florida's election system has triggered a firestorm for the mild-mannered politician.
The statements mark the third time Nelson, a Democrat, has said something questionable, or untrue, during the last few months. But it has also triggered a line of attack from Republican Gov. Rick Scott and his campaign supporters who contend that the 75-year-old Nelson is "terribly confused" or even "incoherent."
Nelson's campaign has labeled it as "dirty politics," but Scott's campaign has defended the criticism.
And some view the tactic as a way to suggest that Nelson — who will turn 76 in September — is too old to run.
