AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

AP: National Enquirer had safe with damaging Trump stories
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump leading up to 2016 presidential election, people familiar with the arrangement told The Associated Press.
The detail comes as several media outlets reported Thursday that federal prosecutors have granted immunity to National Enquirer chief David Pecker, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect his longtime friend Trump.
Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty this week to campaign finance violations alleging he, Trump and the tabloid were involved in buying the silence of a porn actress and a Playboy model who alleged affairs.
Several people familiar with the Enquirer's parent, American Media Inc., who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they signed non-disclosure agreements, said the safe was a great source of power for Pecker, the company's CEO.
The Trump records were stored alongside similar documents pertaining to other celebrities' catch-and-kill deals, in which exclusive rights to people's stories were bought with no intention of publishing to keep them out of the news. By keeping celebrities' embarrassing secrets, the company was able to ingratiate itself with them and ask for favors in return.
Trump rage brings sharp response from Sessions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions punched back hard at President Donald Trump's latest criticism as their long-running rift exploded into a public smackdown.
Trump, concerned by the legal downfall of two former advisers, accused Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department, leading Sessions to declare Thursday that he and his department "will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."
Trump's anger with Sessions boiled over in an interview with Fox News in which the president also expressed frustration with the plea agreement his onetime legal "fixer" Michael Cohen cut with prosecutors, including implicating Trump in a crime that Cohen admitted. Trump said it might be better if "flipping" — cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for more favorable treatment— were illegal because people cooperating with the government "just make up lies" to get favorable treatment.
In the wide-ranging interview, Trump also defended himself against talk of impeachment — "the market would crash ... everybody would be very poor" — tried to distance himself from Cohen — "I would see him sometimes" — and said anew that he hadn't known in advance about Cohen's hush money payments to silence women alleging sexual relationships with the celebrity businessman.
Trump's latest shots against law enforcement came as he appeared increasingly vulnerable to long-running investigations after this week's one-two punch of Cohen's plea deal and the conviction of Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort.
A president who demands loyalty finds it fleeting in DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — Et tu, Michael Cohen?
Loyalty has long been a core value for President Donald Trump. But he's learning the hard way that in politics, it doesn't always last.
Cohen, the president's former personal attorney, this week implicated the president in a stunning plea deal. Days later, word surfaced that David Pecker, a longtime Trump friend and media boss, also was cooperating with prosecutors.
Taking the Cohen news as a personal betrayal, Trump criticized his longtime fixer for "flipping," saying on "Fox and Friends" that such double-crossers "make up things" to get reduced prison time and become "a national hero."
The defection of Cohen, who had once grandly declared he would "take a bullet" for the president, was deeply troubling to Trump. And the lawyer is just one in a series of former Trump loyalists who have distanced themselves from the president, intent on saving themselves in a series of nasty legal and political battles. The growing list includes Pecker, former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Sirens wailed while workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and police blared warnings to tourists to leave the world-famous Waikiki Beach as Hurricane Lane barreled north after dumping nearly 2 feet of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big Island.
Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home they were renting in Hilo after a nearby gulch overflowed and it flooded Thursday.
Suzanne Demerais said a tiny waterfall and small stream flowed near the home when she first arrived with four of her friends from the Los Angeles area. But the stream turned into a torrent and the river rose rapidly over 24 hours. Hawaii County firefighters, who were in touch with the home's owner, decided to evacuate the group before the water rose further. They floated the five out on their backs, Demerais said.
"It was quite an experience because we weren't planning to have a hurricane during our vacation time," Demerais said.
Hurricane Lane, which was still offshore, lashed the Big Island with nearly 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain in about 24 hours. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (193 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane.
Cities hit by Harvey still struggling but finding normalcy
HOUSTON (AP) — Although many Texas families are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Harvey a year after it caused widespread damage and flooding along the Gulf Coast and in and around Houston, daily life has mostly returned to normal in many of the hardest-hit communities.
In the Houston area, where more than 150,000 homes were flooded, the mountains of debris that lined streets for months after Harvey are gone. Rockport, where the storm made landfall, had rebuilt enough by this summer to welcome back the tourists who fuel the local economy. In Port Arthur, where few buildings escaped Harvey unscathed or were insured against flooding, many are living in trailers as they rebuild their homes one room at a time and finding hope in small victories.
While it could take a decade to fully recover from Harvey, which came ashore Aug. 25, 2017, as a Category 4 storm, officials say Texas has already made great strides. However, they acknowledge that federal recovery funding has been slow in coming for some residents and that many are feeling frustrated and forgotten.
Parts of Houston, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the coast, remained flooded for weeks after Harvey, which caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas and killed 68 people, including 36 in the Houston area. But Marvin Odum, who is overseeing the recovery efforts in the nation's fourth-largest city, said it's been "fairly amazing" how quickly Houston got back to business.
Houston has received a total of $4.3 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance funding, payouts from the National Flood Insurance Program and Small Business Administration, or SBA, loans.
Australia's 'accidental prime minister' promises stability
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's new Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday promised a stable government at the end of a tumultuous week in which his predecessor was forced out of office, 13 ministers resigned and Parliament was shut down for an afternoon.
Disgruntled government lawmakers forced former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull from office on Friday, arguing that most had lost faith in his leadership. Turnbull became the fourth prime minister dumped by their own party since 2010 in an extraordinary period of political instability that frustrates most Australians.
Morrison distanced himself from the turmoil, saying he had not been part of the push led by fellow lawmaker Peter Dutton to oust Turnbull over four chaotic days that was inspired by a feud between hard-right conservatives and moderates.
"We will provide the stability and the unity and the direction and the purpose that the Australian people expect of us," Morrison told reporters.
"The work of government continues. I want to assure all Australian that those normal wheels are turning," he added.
Australians lash out over latest leadership change
SYDNEY (AP) — In Australia's far north, Darwin's Northern Territory News ran a front-page message for the nation's ruling politicians on Friday, as they mobilized in Canberra to give the country its sixth prime minister in just 11 years.
"HANG YOUR HEADS IN SHAME" it said, describing events in the capital this week — in which the ruling Liberal Party switched its leader and thereby changed prime ministers — as "nothing short of disgraceful."
Online, an Australian satirical website, The Shovel, summed up the national mood in a more humorous manner in a story headlined "Nation Just So Over This."
It quoted a so-called spokesperson for the nation as saying to politicians: "We don't care about your ridiculous little arguments and pathetic personal grudges. Without wanting to sound old fashioned, can you just do your job?"
Australia's latest leadership switch — in which Malcolm Turnbull was replaced by Scott Morrison in an internal party coup — has struck a particularly sour note among a populace typically well educated in politics, but increasingly disillusioned with the actions of those it elects.
A year later, fractured Rohingya community sees little hope
KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Forged over generations in villages in Myanmar, Rohingya communities are now held together in calls over crackling phone lines.
"Mummy! Mummy!" 15-year-old Abdullah Razzaq shouted to his mother earlier this week in their once-a-week call, nearly a year after he and his brother, along with more than 700,000 other Rohingya Muslims, fled waves of attacks by Myanmar security forces and crossed the border into Bangladesh. "Why don't you guys come here?"
"Here" is a ramshackle sprawl of refugee camps built amid low rolling hills and endless monsoon-season mud. First erected more than 20 years ago by earlier, smaller waves of Rohingya refugees, the camps exploded in size last year when Myanmar's army launched its attacks about Aug. 25, and hundreds of thousands of Rohingya began flooding across the border.
One year later, despite months of discussions among Myanmar, Bangladesh, the United Nations and a string of aid agencies, there are few signs that the Rohingya can go home anytime soon.
"I can't see my mother or my brother and am unable to receive a mother's love," said Abdullah. "I miss them a lot."
UN official: Palestinian refugee issue can't be wished away
JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees suggested that the United States slashed his budget early this year to punish the Palestinians for their criticism of the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, but he warned that the Palestinian refugee issue will not go away.
The comments by Pierre Kraehenbuehl came amid signs that the U.S., with Israeli support, is aiming to abolish UNRWA in an apparent attempt to remove one of the most contentious issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from the negotiating agenda.
"One cannot simply wish 5 million people away," Kraehenbuehl, commissioner of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, said in an interview with The Associated Press.
In January, the U.S., the largest donor to the agency, slashed some $300 million from its annual contribution to UNRWA, prompting what Kraehenbuehl called an unprecedented financial crisis.
Although he has made up some of the deficit by raising money from other countries, the agency still lacks over $200 million. It recently laid off over 100 people in the Gaza Strip and cut back the hours of 500 other employees. The upcoming school year for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children across the Middle East has been threatened.
Iowa slaying focuses attention on immigrants in agriculture
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The arrest of a Mexican farmworker in the death of an Iowa college student renewed calls to change immigration laws, but it also focused attention on the immigrant workers whose labor is essential to the state's agricultural industry.
Hours after authorities found the body of Mollie Tibbetts and charged the suspect with murder, politicians including President Donald Trump, the Iowa governor and two senators expressed outrage that Cristhian Bahena Rivera had been able to live illegally in the U.S. for years. They urged a wider crackdown on illegal immigration.
The response from farming groups was more muted, reflecting the difficulty in hiring people for the physically demanding work at dairies, slaughterhouses and other agricultural operations.
The day after Rivera's arrest, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley acknowledged that some of the most intense opposition has come from his own state's agriculture industry because of its need for workers.
"We're the No. 1 egg-producing state, and I can't talk to the egg producers without this being a problem," said Grassley, a Republican. "With big dairy farms — and they're getting bigger all the time in Iowa — but even in smaller dairy farms, you hear it. You hear it in the industrial hog production that we have, and then you also hear it from the processing of our agricultural products."
