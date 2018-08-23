Uganda’s pop star-turned-lawmaker now facing treason charges

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 file photo, Ugandan pop star Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, centre, leaves shortly after being sworn in as a member of parliament in Kampala, Uganda. On Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 Ugandan military prosecutors withdrew weapons charges against the jailed pop star and lawmaker who opposes the longtime president. Ronald Kabuubi, File AP Photo