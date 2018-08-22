Australian political challenger known for hard-right stances

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, former Australian Cabinet Minister Peter Dutton addresses the media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Dutton, the government lawmaker who has challenged Australia’s prime minister for his job, is publicly perceived as a hard man and a leading hard-right conservative. His face is associated with turning back asylum seekers boats, stripping citizenship from extremists and striving to increase the English-language standards for migrants who want to gain citizenship. Rod McGuirk, File AP Photo