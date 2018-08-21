South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, center, hugs her North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, left, with Kim Ok Hui, daughter-in-law of Ri Sang Chol during the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Dozens of elderly South Koreans crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea on Monday for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives most haven’t seen since they were separated by the turmoil of the Korean War.
South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, center, hugs her North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, left, with Kim Ok Hui, daughter-in-law of Ri Sang Chol during the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Dozens of elderly South Koreans crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea on Monday for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives most haven’t seen since they were separated by the turmoil of the Korean War. Yonhap via AP Lee Ji-eun
Korean relatives bid emotional farewell after reunions

The Associated Press

August 21, 2018 10:28 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

Hundreds of elderly Koreans are tearfully saying their final goodbyes at the end of rare reunions between relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

About 200 South Koreans and their family members will return to the South on Wednesday after a last meeting with their North Korean relatives at the North's Diamond Mountain resort.

Another 337 South Koreans will participate in a second round of reunions from Friday to Sunday.

The latest reunions come after a three-year hiatus during which North Korea conducted three nuclear tests and multiple missile launches demonstrating a potential capability to strike the U.S. mainland.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shifted toward diplomacy in 2018 and has met South Korean Moon Jae-in twice and also held a summit with President Donald Trump.

