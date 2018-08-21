2 Cambodian reporters charged with spying released on bail

Two former Radio Free Asia reporters Uon Chhin, left, and Yeang Socheamet, right, hold together after they walk outside the main prison of Prey Sar at the outskirt of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Two Cambodian journalists who had worked for U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia and are charged with espionage have been released on bail, a day after a pardon freed four land rights activists from prison. Heng Sinith AP Photo