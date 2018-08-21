Czechs boo prime minister 50 years after Soviet-led invasion

A protester holds a mirror in front of Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis, front left, while delivering a speech to honor the victims of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 at a ceremony in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Dozens of protesters gathered to oppose the prime minister. Babis, a populist billionaire, is a controversial figure for many due to a power-sharing deal with the maverick Communist Party and fraud charges he is facing. His position is also complicated by allegations he collaborated with the former communist-era secret police. Petr David Josek AP Photo